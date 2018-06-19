Vatican City

First meeting between Vatican, new Italian govt (2)

Vatican City, June 19 - The first meeting between the Vatican and the new Italian government will tale place later on Tuesday with a reception at the Holy See's mission to Italy to celebrate the fifth year of Francis's papacy, sources said. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafade are among the officials set to take part. All the top Italian State officials have been invited, the sources said. The Apostolic Nuncio of Italy is Swiss Archbishop Emil Paul Tscherrig, the first non-Italian to have the post.

