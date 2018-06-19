European response needed on migrants - Macron (2)

Berlin
19/06/2018
Berlin, June 19 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that a European response was needed to the issue of asylum seekers when asked about the case of NGO-run migrant-rescue ship Aquarius, which docked in Spain at the weekend after Italy denied it access to its ports. After meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Meseberg, Macron said that he had guaranteed more cooperation to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, whom he met last week. "We'll react in a coordinated way," he said. "We cannot respond in an efficient way without coordination".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale
di Rachele Gerace
Domani i funerali dei due fratellini
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online