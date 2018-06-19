Youths shoot at migrants, shout 'Salvini, Salvini' (2)

Caserta, June 19 - Two migrants from Mali have reported to police that three youths shot at them with an air gun in the Caserta area and shouted "Salvini, Salvini!" during the attack, sources said Tuesday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has adopted a tough line on migrants. One of the migrants, who are beneficiaries of the Caserta city council's Sprar project, was injured in the attack. The attack allegedly took place on June 11 but the Centro Sociale Ex Canapificio, the association that runs the Sprar project, did not report it until Tuesday, the sources said.