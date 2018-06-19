Caserta

Youths shoot at migrants, shout 'Salvini, Salvini' (2)

One person injured by shots from air gun - sources

Youths shoot at migrants, shout 'Salvini, Salvini' (2)

Caserta, June 19 - Two migrants from Mali have reported to police that three youths shot at them with an air gun in the Caserta area and shouted "Salvini, Salvini!" during the attack, sources said Tuesday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has adopted a tough line on migrants. One of the migrants, who are beneficiaries of the Caserta city council's Sprar project, was injured in the attack. The attack allegedly took place on June 11 but the Centro Sociale Ex Canapificio, the association that runs the Sprar project, did not report it until Tuesday, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

di Rachele Gerace

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Domani i funerali dei due fratellini

Domani i funerali dei due fratellini

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33