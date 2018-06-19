Man arrested for abusing three-year-old child (2)

Naples
19/06/2018
Naples, June 19 - A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Carabinieri police in Nola, near Naples, for allegedly sexually abuse of three-year-old girl, sources said Tuesday. The alleged abuse took place once, in January 2018. The attacker, an unemployed man who is not related to the victim, was seen by a witness during the abuse and the Carabinieri were alerted. This led to a probe that enabled the Carabinieri to collect proof that the suspect committed the abuse, the sources said.
