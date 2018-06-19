Stop VAT hike - majority resolution on DEF (2)

Rome
19/06/2018
Rome, June 19 - The parliamentary majority backing the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government presented a resolution on the DEF economic blueprint on Tuesday to make the executive commit to averting a rise in value-added tax that is scheduled to kick in unless alternative budget funding can be found. The move also regards hikes on petrol and diesel duties that are in the so-called 'safeguard' budget clauses, said the resolution's rapporteur, M5S member Federico d'Inca, as he outlined its contents in the Lower House. The resolution said it was necessary to have dialogue in Europe to obtain more flexible budget rules.
