Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

Rome, June 18 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was again summoned on Monday by prosecutors investigating alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium, sources said. Raggi was questioned by investigators as a witness with knowledge of the case on Friday. Last week investigators said that neither Raggi nor the Serie A club were suspected of any wrongdoing after the arrest of nine people over the alleged graft. The investigation regards alleged corruption linked to a revision of the initial project. The revision was okayed by Raggi's administration in February 2017 and saw the volume of the project cut by half. The city said Monday that so far its checks had not detected any anomalies in the procedures for the stadium. "Roma's stadium will certainly be part of this city's future," said Rome city planing chief Luca Montuori. "If the procedure was correct, as we believe it was, then we can move forward. "We decided to verify some key parts because the citizens have the right to responses about what has been happening over the last few days. "No part of the procedure seems in the slightest way affected by the problems that we are reading about in the newspapers. "If this is confirmed, we'll keep going".