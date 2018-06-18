Salvini's Roma census abhorrent - Martina (3)

Rome
18/06/2018
Rome, June 18 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina on Monday described Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's proposal to conduct a census of ethnic Roma people in Italy as "abhorrent". "It is the latest act in an escalation of dangerous, unacceptable messages," Martina told ANSA. "I think he should stop because it is not possible for a great European country like Italy to go through provocations every day that do not resolve any problems but feed a spiral of propaganda that is very dangerous". Ex-premier and PD bigwig Paolo Gentiloni also expressed concern about Salvini, who has spearheaded the League-5-Star Movement government's tough stance on migrants. "Yesterday the refugees, today the Roma, tomorrow guns for all," Gentiloni said via Twitter. Matteo Orfini, the president of the centre-left party, proposed that: "if we really want to have a census, I'd start with racists and fascists".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.
di Maurizio Licordari
Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale
di Rachele Gerace
Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online