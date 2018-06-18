Rome

Salvini's Roma census abhorrent - Martina (3)

Gentiloni warns 'guns for all' next

Salvini's Roma census abhorrent - Martina (3)

Rome, June 18 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina on Monday described Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's proposal to conduct a census of ethnic Roma people in Italy as "abhorrent". "It is the latest act in an escalation of dangerous, unacceptable messages," Martina told ANSA. "I think he should stop because it is not possible for a great European country like Italy to go through provocations every day that do not resolve any problems but feed a spiral of propaganda that is very dangerous". Ex-premier and PD bigwig Paolo Gentiloni also expressed concern about Salvini, who has spearheaded the League-5-Star Movement government's tough stance on migrants. "Yesterday the refugees, today the Roma, tomorrow guns for all," Gentiloni said via Twitter. Matteo Orfini, the president of the centre-left party, proposed that: "if we really want to have a census, I'd start with racists and fascists".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

di Maurizio Licordari

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

di Rachele Gerace

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33