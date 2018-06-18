Di Maio starts talks to protect gig economy workers (2)

Rome, June 18 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday kicked off talks aimed at ensuring food-delivery riders get a minimum level of protection of their labour rights and wages. During a meeting with the representatives of Deliveroo, Justit, Foodora, Domino's pizza and Glovo, Di Maio proposed the opening of negotiations between the gig-economy digital platforms and the riders. "Who knows? We might get the first national contract for the gig economy," said Di Maio after the meeting. The companies involved also said the encounter was positive and conducted with a spirit of cooperation. Di Maio also announced he was declaring a "serious war on precarious jobs... we'll reduce the number of temporary contract renewals" that companies can offer workers.