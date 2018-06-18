Di Maio starts talks to protect gig economy workers (2)

Rome
18/06/2018
Rome, June 18 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday kicked off talks aimed at ensuring food-delivery riders get a minimum level of protection of their labour rights and wages. During a meeting with the representatives of Deliveroo, Justit, Foodora, Domino's pizza and Glovo, Di Maio proposed the opening of negotiations between the gig-economy digital platforms and the riders. "Who knows? We might get the first national contract for the gig economy," said Di Maio after the meeting. The companies involved also said the encounter was positive and conducted with a spirit of cooperation. Di Maio also announced he was declaring a "serious war on precarious jobs... we'll reduce the number of temporary contract renewals" that companies can offer workers.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.
di Maurizio Licordari
Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale
di Rachele Gerace
Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online