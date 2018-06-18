Census on basis of ethnicity illegal- Roma association (2)

Rome

Census on basis of ethnicity illegal- Roma association

Rome, June 18 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's plan to conduct a sort of census of Italy's ethnic Roma population is illegal, according to the president of an association that defends the rights of the nation's Roma and Sinti communities. "The interior minister does not seem to know that a census on the basis of ethnicity is not permitted by the law," said Carlo Stasolla, president of the Associazione 21 Luglio. "Besides data and figures about who lives in the formal and informal settlements already exist and the few undocumented Roma are effectively stateless, and therefore cannot be expelled. "We also recall that Italian Roma have been present in our country for at least half a century and sometimes they are 'more Italian' than many of our fellow citizens".

