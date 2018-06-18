Milan

Former Lombardy governor Maroni gets one-year term (3)

Sentence suspended, former min' cleared of more serious charge

Former Lombardy governor Maroni gets one-year term (3)

Milan, June 18 - A Milan court on Monday handed former Lombardy governor and former interior minister Roberto Maroni a suspended one-year prison term. Maroni was also fined 450 euros over alleged pressure to obtain payment for a trip to Tokyo and a job contract respectively for two people who worked for him when he was at the interior ministry, Maria Grazia Paturzo and Mara Carluccio. Maroni was convicted of disturbing the freedom of choice of contracting parties. Defence lawyer Domenico Aiello said the former governor was relieved as he had been cleared of the felony of undue inducement to give or promise benefits, which he said was "one of the most serious crimes" a politician can be charged with. "I have been acquitted and convicted at the same time for something I never did," Maroni said. "I'm a disappointed but not discouraged. "I reiterate that i had nothing to do with any wrongdoing and that is precisely the reason that I am certain I will be completely acquitted on appeal".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

di Maurizio Licordari

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

di Rachele Gerace

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33