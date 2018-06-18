Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (2)

Milan, June 18 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that the government intends to hold a special sort of 'census' of Roma people in Italy. The new League/5-Star Movement (M5S) executive has said it wants to close all illegal Roma camps in Italy. "I'm having them prepare a dossier on the Roma question in Italy at the ministry because after (former Minister Roberto) Maroni, nothing has been done and it's chaos," Salvini told TeleLombardia. "(There will be) reconnaissance on the Roma people in Italy to see who, how, how many, re-doing what was called the census. "We'll have a register". The minister said that Roma people who do not have the legal right to be in Italy will be deported via an agreement between States, adding that "unfortunately, you have to keep the Italian Roma at home".