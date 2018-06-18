Milan

Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (2)

'Illegal foreigners will be expelled' says interior minister

Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (2)

Milan, June 18 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that the government intends to hold a special sort of 'census' of Roma people in Italy. The new League/5-Star Movement (M5S) executive has said it wants to close all illegal Roma camps in Italy. "I'm having them prepare a dossier on the Roma question in Italy at the ministry because after (former Minister Roberto) Maroni, nothing has been done and it's chaos," Salvini told TeleLombardia. "(There will be) reconnaissance on the Roma people in Italy to see who, how, how many, re-doing what was called the census. "We'll have a register". The minister said that Roma people who do not have the legal right to be in Italy will be deported via an agreement between States, adding that "unfortunately, you have to keep the Italian Roma at home".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

di Maurizio Licordari

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

di Rachele Gerace

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33