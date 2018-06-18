Conte meeting Merkel in Berlin, migrants, poverty on agenda

Berlin
18/06/2018
Berlin, June 18 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday with the pressing issue of migration among the subjects on the agenda. German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the leaders will also discuss other matters, including the "economic issues of the eurozone and unemployment". He said that the chancellor was "pleased to meet Conte (again) after their first meeting at the G7 in Canada". Conte will propose the allocation of special EU funds to combat poverty in Europe during the meeting, government sources said. This could make it possible for the new Italian government to use European funding to help finance a basic income benefit - the so-called citizenship wage - that it has pledged to introduce, the sources said.
