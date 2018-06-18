Milan

I'll meet the pope soon says Salvini (2)

We'll only receive those who have right to asylum - interior min

I'll meet the pope soon says Salvini (2)

Milan, June 18 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that he will meet Pope Francis shortly. "I'll probably have the honour of meeting him this week," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier in the new Italian government and leader of the League party. "It's a reason for joy". Salvini has spearheaded the tough line of the League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government on migrants. This featured Rome denying permission for the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship with over 600 people aboard to dock at an Italian port. The Aquarius arrived in Valencia on Sunday escorted by two Italian ships. The pope has repeatedly called for asylum seekers to be welcomed with open arms. "The pope rightly speaks to the soul, he speaks of the supreme good of everyone," Salvini said. "Those of us who are smaller guarantee rights to refugees, but we say there isn't room for those who aren't escaping war".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Berlusconi: il gesto di Francesco non dev'essere dimenticato

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

Fifì e Nanna, pezzi di una squadra.

di Maurizio Licordari

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

Si ferma il Carro di S. Antonio ed è un silenzio irreale

di Rachele Gerace

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

Francesco Filippo e Raniero uccisi dai fumi tossici dell’incendio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Il Cosenza torna in serie B

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33