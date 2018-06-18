I'll meet the pope soon says Salvini (2)

Milan, June 18 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that he will meet Pope Francis shortly. "I'll probably have the honour of meeting him this week," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier in the new Italian government and leader of the League party. "It's a reason for joy". Salvini has spearheaded the tough line of the League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government on migrants. This featured Rome denying permission for the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship with over 600 people aboard to dock at an Italian port. The Aquarius arrived in Valencia on Sunday escorted by two Italian ships. The pope has repeatedly called for asylum seekers to be welcomed with open arms. "The pope rightly speaks to the soul, he speaks of the supreme good of everyone," Salvini said. "Those of us who are smaller guarantee rights to refugees, but we say there isn't room for those who aren't escaping war".