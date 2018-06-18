No anomalies so far on Roma stadium - city council (2)

Rome, June 18 - The city of Rome said Monday that so far its checks had not detected any anomalies in the procedures for AS Roma's new stadium after nine people were arrested last week in a probe into alleged corruption in relation to the project. "Roma's stadium will certainly be part of this city's future," said Rome city planing chief Luca Montuori. "If the procedure was correct, as we believe it was, then we can move forward. "We decided to verify some key parts because the citizens have the right to responses about what has been happening over the last few days. "No part of the procedure seems in the slightest way affected by the problems that we are reading about in the newspapers. "If this is confirmed, we'll keep going".