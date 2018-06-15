Italians 'giving up vegan diets'

Rome

Rome, June 15 - Italians are giving up on vegan diet, a study said Friday. Two out of three vegans have given up and started eating meat again in the last year, the study from the farm association Coldiretti said. Meat consumption was 5% up, said the survey, conducted by the Eurispes research agency. The Italian Anti-Vivisection League (LAV), an animal rights group, said the survey was false and that the consumption of vegetable foods was up.

