Getty to appeal to high court over Lysippus (3)

New York, June 15 - The John Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles said Friday it would appal against an Italian court order to surrender one of the prides of its collection, the Gettyy Bronze aka Victorious Youth aka, from its believed creator, the Lysippus. The museum said it would appeal to the supreme court of Cassation against the order from a court in Pesaro. Getty spokesman Ron Hartwig said "we will continue to defend our rights". The 3rd-century BC bronze was fished out of the Adriatic near Fano in 1964 and sold to the Getty in 1977.

