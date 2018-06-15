Two children killed in Messina fire (3)

Rome, June 15 - Two children aged 10 and 13 are dead after a fire broke out in an apartment in the Sicilian city of Messina at about 4am on Friday, sources said. The children's parents, who were in the home when the blaze broke out, and two other siblings managed to get out alive. The parents tried to save the children but the flames were too powerful. Firefighters subsequently put out the fire. The 13-year-old, Francesco Filippo, had initially made it out but went back in to try to save his 10-year-old brother Raniero, and they both died.