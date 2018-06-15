42 migrants saved by US Navy to land in Italy (3)

Rome
15/06/2018
Rome, June 15 - Some 42 migrants rescued by USS Trenton after a shipwreck that killed 12 others will land in Italy, sources said Friday. The Trenton picked up the migrants off the Libyan coast. It will arrive close to the island of Lampedusa on Sunday morning where an Italian coast guard vessel will take the migrants. They will be taken to an Italian port that has yet to be assigned, sources said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini
di Salvatore De Maria
Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani
di Giovanni Pastore
Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online