Rome

42 migrants saved by US Navy to land in Italy (3)

Coast guard vessel will take them south of Lampedusa Sun

42 migrants saved by US Navy to land in Italy (3)

Rome, June 15 - Some 42 migrants rescued by USS Trenton after a shipwreck that killed 12 others will land in Italy, sources said Friday. The Trenton picked up the migrants off the Libyan coast. It will arrive close to the island of Lampedusa on Sunday morning where an Italian coast guard vessel will take the migrants. They will be taken to an Italian port that has yet to be assigned, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

di Salvatore De Maria

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, si cercano due bambini

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, morti due fratellini

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33