Turin

Ready to stop migrant boats with poisoned food-Salvini (3)

'Italians first' also valid for health defence

Ready to stop migrant boats with poisoned food-Salvini (3)

Turin, June 15 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday he was ready to stop migrant boats carrying "poisoned food". "I don't distinguish between boat and boat, I'm ready to stop those boats that bring food that poisons our children and takes work from our farmers," he said. He said "the principle 'Italians first' holds for the defence of borders, work, and health, I'm also ready to stop a boat arriving in our ports with poisoned food".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

di Salvatore De Maria

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, si cercano due bambini

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, morti due fratellini

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33