Verona

Man nabbed for femicide in Verona (5)

Woman strangled with cord on June 4

Man nabbed for femicide in Verona (5)

Verona, June 15 - A man was arrested Friday in connection with a suspected femicide in Verona on June 4, sources said. The woman's body was found with a cord around her neck and tied to a radiator. Police ruled out suicide. The discovery of the body in Via Unità d'Italia had been kept from the media. Police say the suspected murder was motivated by a "sentimental reasons". The victim was later named as Fernanda Paoletti, 77. The suspected murderer was named as Pietro Di Salvo, 70. The woman, who had been separated for several years, had had a relationship with him. The murder brought this year's femicide toll to 32. Three women have been murdered in the last few days.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

di Salvatore De Maria

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, si cercano due bambini

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, morti due fratellini

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33