Clarified with Macron after Aquarius tension-Conte (2)

Paris
15/06/2018
Paris, June 15 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had cleared things up with French President Emmanuel Macron after tension over Paris's criticism of the handling of migrant-rescue ship Aquarius. "There were some slightly turbulent days for the case of the Aquarius," Conte said in a joint press conference with Macron after the leaders met for talks in Paris. "It was a moment of particular tension for Italy. "Our aim was to make the ship and the people on the ship secure. "We offered our logistical support at once and we managed a moment of difficulty with maximum determination. "There is perfect agreement with Macron. We had a telephone conversation and we cleared things up perfectly".
