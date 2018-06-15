Paris

Agreement with Conte on migrants, euro - Macron (3)

Italian, French leaders seal peace after Aquarius friction

Agreement with Conte on migrants, euro - Macron

Paris, June 15 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that he agreed with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte over issues including migrants and the euro after the leaders met for talks in Paris. "The exchange we had made it possible to agree on several issues," Macron told a press conference. "Cooperation between our countries is indispensable, especially on immigration and the eurozone". The meeting comes after tension between Rome and Paris this week over the Italian government's decision to refuse to allow migrant-rescue ship Aquarius use Italian ports last weekend. On Thursday Conte said the case was closed after Macron said he never intended to offend the Italian people. The French president was quoted as accusing the Italian government of cynicism and irresponsibility over the Aquarius.

