Rome

Sardinia tops 'Best Sea' guide

List of 96 resorts

Sardinia tops 'Best Sea' guide

Rome, June 15 - Sardinia has topped this year's 'Best Sea' guide from Legambiente and the Italian Touring Club with the maximum 'five sails' award for five locations. Four beaches in Sicily made the list of 96 resorts, including 40 lakes, while there were two in Puglia, Campania and Tuscany, and one in Liguria and Basilicata. The best resorts were the Sardinian ones of Baronia di Posada and the Parco di Tepilora, both in the province of Nuoro, and Chia in the south of the island. Another star was Castiglione della Pescaia in southern Tuscany.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina. incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

di Salvatore De Maria

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, si cercano due bambini

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, morti due fratellini

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33