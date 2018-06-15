Malagò asks to be quizzed in Rome stadium probe - CONI (3)

Rome
15/06/2018
Rome, June 15 - The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said Friday CONI President Giovanni Malagò had asked to be questioned in a graft probe into AS Roma's stadium project after learning from Friday's newspapers that he had been placed under investigation. Malagò, CONI said, "immediately instructed his lawyer, Carlo Longari, to ask the Rome prosecutor's office to be questioned as soon as possible to clear up his position". Several dailies reported Friday that Malagò is under investigation in the probe into alleged graft connected to the project and allegedly centering on businessman Luca Parnasi.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini
di Salvatore De Maria
Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani
di Giovanni Pastore
Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online