Together on migrants, Moavero and Abela (2)

Rome, June 15 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela on Friday voiced the common will to work together in tight coordination, above all in European fora, on migrant issues and within the framework of the revision of the Dublin Regulation, the Italian foreign ministry said. The two ministries, the statement added, reaffirmed the common will to strengthen bilateral relations, including deepening judicial collaboration and other issues of bilateral interest.