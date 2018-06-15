Paris

Conte to put to Macron hotspots in origin countries (3)

In Libya and African countries of origin, safeguarding lives

Conte to put to Macron hotspots in origin countries (3)

Paris, June 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will propose to French President Emmanuel Macron at their working lunch Friday the idea of setting up migrant hotspots in their countries of origin, Italian government sources said. They would be set up not only in Libya but also in sub-Saharan countries like Niger, the sources said, to close the migrant route to the Mediterranean while at the same time safeguarding the lives of migrants. The proposal, the sources said, aims to establish the hotspots in the short term pending a reform, which Italy wants to be radical, of the Dublin Regulation under which migrants are registered in their country of arrival.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina. incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

di Salvatore De Maria

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, si cercano due bambini

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, morti due fratellini

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33