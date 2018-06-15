Woman in coma for 3 mts gives birth (4)

Mantua

Mantua, June 15 - A woman who has been in a coma for three moths on Thursday gave birth to a healthy daughter, La Gazzetta di Mantova newspaper reported Friday. The birth took place at Mantua's Carlo Poma Hospital. The newborn girl, who was born one month early, is said to be doing well. The birth was monitored and assisted by a 30-strong team including doctors, nurses and technicians led by gynecologist Giampaolo Grisolia. The mother, a 33-year-old Mantuan, was hit by sudden heart failure three months ago and then had a stroke that damaged her brain. Since then she has been in a light coma which prevents her from speaking or realising what is happening around her. At the end of May, as the time for the birth drew near, she was moved to the Mantua hospital where she is now in the cardiac intensive care ward.

