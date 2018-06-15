Taser testing soon says Salvini (2)

Genoa, June 15 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday the testing of Tasers for the Italian police force will start "in two or three weeks". Speaking in Genoa where he voiced solidarity for a policeman who was stabbed by an Ecuadorean man who was then shot dead by another officer while being sectioned, Salvini said "I will have the good fortune as minister, I think in the next two or three weeks, to start testing of the (Tasers) to let police defend themselves better like in other European countries". Salvini visited the stabbed policeman, who is recovering from his injuries, in Genoa's San Martino Hospital.