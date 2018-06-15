Raggi to speak to Roma stadium prosecutors (3)

Rome, June 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday will speak to Rome prosecutors in relation to a probe into alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the capital, sources said. Earlier this week investigators said that neither Raggi nor the Serie A club were suspected of any wrongdoing after the arrest of nine people over the alleged graft. "I'll go to the prosecutors in a witness in a case that sees me an injured party," Raggi told reporters after meeting Roma General Manger Mauro Baldissoni in city hall. "The prosecutors have already said it is nothing to do with me. Please let's not start with the usual mudslinging". Raggi said that the intention is to keep moving forward with the project. "We will immediately activate checks for greater security for citizens, the administration and Roma football club," Raggi said. "If these checks have a positive outcome, it will be possible to continue. "We have confidence in the judiciary. "We want to continue with this project in a path a legality and these checks are an additional guarantee".