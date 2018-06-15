Rome

More checks on stadium in order to keep going- Raggi (2)

Rome mayor meets AS Roma General Manager Baldissoni

More checks on stadium in order to keep going- Raggi (2)

Rome, June 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Friday that the intention is to keep moving forward on AS Roma's project to build a new stadium after meeting the club general manager following the eruption of a corruption case linked to the plan. "We will immediately activate checks for greater security for citizens, the administration and Roma football club," Raggi said after meeting Roma General Manger Mauro Baldissoni in city hall. "If these checks have a positive outcome, it will be possible to continue. "We have confidence in the judiciary. "We want to continue with this project in a path a legality and these checks are an additional guarantee".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina. incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

Messina, incendio in casa: morti due fratellini

di Salvatore De Maria

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Incendio in via dei Mille, le foto

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, si cercano due bambini

Fiamme in un palazzo a Messina, morti due fratellini

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

Messina, voci nel silenzio. Ecco i nomi contattati da Sciotto

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33