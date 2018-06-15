Rome

Raggi stops street being named after Neo-Fascist Almirante (2)

Motion passed by council outraged Jewish community, ANPI

Rome, June 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi announced overnight that she will stop a move to name a street or piazza in the capital after postwar Neo-Fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI) leader Giorgio Almirante. On Thursday the city council passed a motion in favour of Almirante (1914-1988), who founded the MSI and led it until a year before his death, sparking condemnation from Italy's Jewish community and the partisans association ANPI. The motion was presented by the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party and went through with the support of many councillors from Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Raggi is set to sign another motion banning streets being named after Fascist figures or people who expressed anti-Semite or racist positions and the M5S councillors will present it and push it through, sources said.

