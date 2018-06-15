Reports of 'secret' Lanzalone, Parnasi, Giorgetti dinner

Rome, June 15 - Several Italian dailies on Friday reported that Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti had a "secret" dinner in March with people arrested this week over alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the capital. The dinner with Luca Lanzalone, who resigned as chief of energy and water utility ACEA on Thursday, and construction businessman Luca Parnasi, reportedly took place on March 12, shortly after Italy's general election and before League member Giorgetti got his government post. The news about the dinner, which is said to have taken place at Parnasi's house, was reportedly based on transcriptions of wiretaps in attachments to the investigation documents. Some dailies also reported that Giovanni Malagò, the head of Italian Olympic Committee CONI, is under investigation in relation to the case. The people arrested over the alleged corruption are set to he questioned on Friday.