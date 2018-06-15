Aquarius passes Sardinia, heads to open sea for Spain

Valencia
15/06/2018
Valencia, June 15 - The convoy of three ships including the migrant-rescue ship Aquarius operated by SOS Mediteranée and collectively carrying 629 migrants denied entry to Italy last Sunday sailed past the Italian island region of Sardinia on Friday and headed for open sea on its way to the Spanish port of Valencia, where it is expected to dock on Sunday morning. Sailing conditions improved during the night and the ship made a scheduled stop near Olbia to pick up additional food supplies and toys for the children on board. "The wind is blowing 15 knots and there are a metere-and-a-half waves," said Alessandro Porro from the ship. "The night was quiet, even if the migrants are now in their sixth day of travel and are exhausted," he added. Meanwhile preparations are underway in Valencia to receive the migrants near the cruise liner terminal. The convoy of three boats will be met on the seaward edge of Spanish territorial waters by Spanish motorboats and accompanied into port one at a time: first the Italian military vessels and then the Aquarius, at intervals of 3-4 hours.
