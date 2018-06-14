Rome

Popular initiative for citizenship education in schools

Mayors propose one hour a week from pre-school onwards

Popular initiative for citizenship education in schools

Rome, June 14 - Italian mayors on Thursday filed a popular initiative with the Supreme Court of Cassation calling for citizenship education to be taught throughout the Italian state school system. The idea is to introduce an hour's teaching a week starting from the pre-school level, during which pupils and students will learn about environmental sustainability and waste reduction, legality, the Italian constitution and institutions and the European Union, among other things. The proposal is an initiative of the Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella and the national association of Italian municipalities (ANCI). Now the proponents must gather 50,000 signatures in order to present the initiative to parliament. "We are witnessing ever more frequent episodes of incivility, lack of care for the common good and problems of common living. It is a complex issue that is also the result of the breakdown of the social pact between schools, the family and the institutions," Nardella said. "A law is a new starting point," he added.

