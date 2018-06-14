Rome

Rome to name street after neo-Fascist Almirante (3)

FdI motion passes in 'historic victory'

Rome to name street after neo-Fascist Almirante (3)

Rome,June 14 - Rome is to name a street or piazza after postwar Neo-Fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI) leader Giorgio Almirante, according to a motion passed by the city council Thursday. The motion in favour of Almirante (1914-1988), who founded the MSI and led it until a year before his death, was put forward by the far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. FdI celebrated the approval of the motion as a "historic victory for the Italian and Roman right". The motion garnered the support of the right and the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

di Francesco Tiziano

Se al caos elettorale si sommano le bufale

Se al caos elettorale
si sommano le bufale

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33