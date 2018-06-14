Rome

Funds for basic income in budget - Di Maio (3)

Labour, Industry Minister says first act to be 'dignity decree'

Funds for basic income in budget - Di Maio (3)

Rome, June 14 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the next budget law will include funding for a new 'basic income' benefit. The so-called citizenship income for job seekers is part of the new government's programme and it was a key pledge for Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) in the campaign for the March 4 general election. Di Maio told RTL radio that his first move will be to pass a "dignity decree" addressing four issues concerning the world of labour and business. This will include measures to make life easier for companies, such as the elimination of the 'spending-metre' system, a clampdown in companies who move production to outside Italy, action to prevent job insecurity and a ban on advertising for gambling. He also reiterated that the M5S-League government intends to take action to cut State pensions of over 5,000 euros a month. Di Maio said later he hoped the dignity decree would be launched by the first "political" cabinet meeting on Monday, "seeing as how today and tomorrow we'll still be busy with technical issues".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

di Francesco Tiziano

Se al caos elettorale si sommano le bufale

Se al caos elettorale
si sommano le bufale

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33