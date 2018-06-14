Rome

Education min probe into student who lost fingertip (3)

Work experience shdn't put students at risk - Bussetti

Education min probe into student who lost fingertip (3)

Rome, June 14 - Education Minister Marco Bussetti said Thursday he had ordered an "immediate" probe into the case of a 17-year-old boy who lost a fingertip in a work accident while on a work experience scheme in Prato earlier this week. "What happened is serious and requires a prompt investigations," the minister said. "If there mistakes, if that deal was not respected, we must intervene firmly. The activities carried out by youngsters must always occur in conditions of maximum safety, We cannot let the safety of participating students be endangered in any way". The high-school student lost the tip of his ring finger.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

di Francesco Tiziano

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33