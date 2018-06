Universiade: FISU selects Mostra d'Oltremare for village

Naples, June 14 - The Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) on Thursday selected Mostra d'Oltremare as the best project for the athletes village of the Summer Universiade 2019 in Naples. FISU's executive committee made the decision in its meeting in Kazan. The decision was announced Thursday afternoon via a letter to the special commissioner for the Universiade, Luisa Latella, Campania regional government Vincenzo De Luca, Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris, Italian National Olympics Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò, and Centro Universitario Sportivo Italiano (CUSI) president Lorenzo Lentini. FISU said that the Mostra d'Oltremare athletes village would have to be ready for use at least a month prior to the beginning of the competition.