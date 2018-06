Small irritations with Italy pass - Le Maire (3)

Saint Nazaire, June 14 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that "small irritations pass" with Italy over a migrant-rescue ship denied access to Italian ports. "I have the pleasure of reassuring that the deal between Fincantieri and the Saint Nazaire shipyards is solid," he said. "I heard from my Italian counterpart Giovanni Tria on this. The accord is strategic, and I say so in this moment of small tensions and irritations with Italy. Small irritations pass, projects remain."