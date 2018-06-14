Parents punch prof after son failed (3)

Rome

Teacher tried to defend head from threats, insults

Rome, June 14 - Parents punched a teacher after their son failed the school year in a high school on the outskirts of Rome Wednesday, source said Thursday. The teacher had come to the aid of the head teacher who was being insulted and threatened, the sources said. The teacher, 23, was taken to hospital where they said he would get better in eight days. The police were called. It is not yet known if the teacher will press charges. The incident is the latest in a spate of such cases, with teachers being attacked by students or parents.

