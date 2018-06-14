Pope slams fear of the poor (3)

Vatican City
14/06/2018
Vatican City, June 14 - Pope Francis on Thursday stigmatised a fear of the poor that "makes us afraid for our safety". In a message for the second World Day of the Poor, he said the pleas of the poor "are silenced by dissonant tones, often determined by a phobia for the poor". He said the poor "are considered not only as indigent people, but also as people bringing insecurity, instability, disorientation from our daily habits and therefore , to be repelled and kep far away".
