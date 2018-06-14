Vatican City

Pope slams fear of the poor (3)

'We fear for our safety'

Pope slams fear of the poor (3)

Vatican City, June 14 - Pope Francis on Thursday stigmatised a fear of the poor that "makes us afraid for our safety". In a message for the second World Day of the Poor, he said the pleas of the poor "are silenced by dissonant tones, often determined by a phobia for the poor". He said the poor "are considered not only as indigent people, but also as people bringing insecurity, instability, disorientation from our daily habits and therefore , to be repelled and kep far away".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

di Francesco Tiziano

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33