Wages in Milan 2.5 times those in Vibo Valentia (3)

Rome, June 14 - The average payroll working wage in Milan is 2.5 times higher than in the Calabrian city of Vibo Valentia, ISTAT said Thursday. "In the north, in 2016 the average salary of a payroll worker was around 24,400 euros compared to 16,100 euros of a worker in the Mezzogiorno, with a gap of around 8,000 euros a year" the statistics agency said. Wages have risen but at a different speed, ISTAT said, with the gap in 2009 of 6,300 euros now having "significantly widened". Milan was top of the wage scale and Vibo Valentia bottom, ISTAT said.

