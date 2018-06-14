Roma

Salvini backs Conte on Paris meeting, 'spirit counts' (2)

Interior minister welcomes French 'clarification'

Salvini backs Conte on Paris meeting, 'spirit counts'

(see related) Roma, June 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday backed Premier Giuseppe Conte's decision to go ahead with a visit to Paris on Friday after speaking on the telephone to French President Emmanuel Macron. The planned visit had looked in danger of being scrubbed after Macron was quoted as saying Rome's refusal to let the migrant-rescue ship Aquarius dock in an Italian port at the weekend was cynical and irresponsible. Salvini had demanded an apology and said Conte would be right to cancel the visit unless this was forthcoming. "Whether there is an apology or not, we are interested in the spirit, not the letter," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and League leader, told ANSA. "I welcome France's clarification".

