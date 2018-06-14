Rome

Clear rules on tenders, no backtracking - ANAC (3)

Overhaul would mean another crisis in sector says Cantone

Clear rules on tenders, no backtracking - ANAC (3)

Rome, June 14 - The head of Italy's anti-corruption authority ANAC, Raffaele Conte, said Thursday rules on tenders were clesar and there should be no backtracking. The tenders issue "needs clear choices on the part of the new legislator"," he said, "and relaunching the public-works system requires not only simple and comprehensible rules but also stable ones". Cantone said "a complete backtracking would risk creating a further phase of fibrillation with a new crisis in the sector". Cantone called corruption "absolute evil". ANAC said tenders worth over 40,000 euros totalled 139 billion in 2017, the highest since 2013.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

di Francesco Tiziano

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33