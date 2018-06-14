City, Roma injured parties in stadium probe-Raggi (4)

Rome, June 14 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that the city and AS Roma were the injured parties after nine people were arrested on Wednesday in a probe into alleged corruption related to the club's project to build a new stadium in the Italian capital. "The judges say that I have nothing to do with it and there is not one newspaper that has the courage to report this news," Raggi said. "The council, the Roman people and Roma football club are the injured parties". The city's town planning department has sent a letter to construction company Eunova requesting clarification after the arrest of businessman Luca Parnasi. A commission is likely to be appointed to oversee the project, sources said. It will be necessary to examine the legitimacy of all the documentation, a process that is likely to effectively put the project on hold, the sources said. The Vice President of the Lazio Regional Assembly, Forza Italia (FI) member Adriano Palozzi, Luca Lanzalone, the president of water and energy utility ACEA, and a former regional councillor for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) who is considered close to Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, Michele Civita, were also among those arrested. Paolo Ferrara, the caucus head of Raggi's 5-Star Movement (M5S) in the city assembly, is among 16 people under investigation as is Davide Bordoni, FI's leader in the council. Ferrara announced he was suspending himself from the anti-establishment M5S. The investigation regards alleged corruption linked to a revision of the initial project. The revision was okayed by Raggi's administration in February 2017 and saw the volume cut by half. Lanzalone was a consultant for the M5S in January and February 2017 and took part in the mediation with Eurnova, a company controlled by Parnasi that bought the land in the Tor di Valle area where the stadium is set to be built. "Luca Lanzalone must resign (as ACEA president)," Labour and Industry Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio told RTL radio on Thursday. "With us, those who do wrong pay".