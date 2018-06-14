Rome

Two arrested after migrants exploited, fed stale bread (2)

Workers named after days of the week

Two arrested after migrants exploited, fed stale bread (2)

Rome, June 14 - Sicilian police on Thursday arrested two men accused of extreme exploitation of migrant workers. The suspects, a father and son aged 68 and 35 respectively, allegedly paid the workers just three euros an hour to work for up to 12 hours in fields in the area of Marsala. The workers, some of whom had legal residence permits while others were undocumented migrants, were alleged fed stale bread for lunch and dinner. The suspects allegedly made the workers call them 'master' and named the migrants after the days of the week, like Friday in Robinson Crusoe.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

di Francesco Tiziano

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

Tragico schianto sulla statale, morti due giovani

di Giovanni Pastore

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33