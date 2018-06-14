Don't consider migrants 'threat to our comfort'- pope (2)

Vatican City

Don't consider migrants 'threat to our comfort'- pope

'Necessary to change mentality' says pontiff

Vatican City, June 14 - Pope Francis on Thursday called for a "change of mentality" to stop others being considered threat to our comfort instead of people whose experience can enrich society, as he addressed a gathering on international migration. "It is necessary to change mentality - to move from considering someone as a threat to our comfort to appreciating others who, with their life experiences and values, can bring a lot and contribute to the richness of our society", the pope told participants of 'Holy See-Mexico talks on international migration'. "For this reason, a fundamental attitude is to approach others to embrace them, get to know them and recognize them", the pontiff also said.

