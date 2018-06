Conte to lunch with Macron in Paris Friday (2)

Rome, June 14 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte will visit Paris on Friday and have lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said Thursday. Conte and Macron had a long, cordial telephone conversation overnight, the sources said, following tension over Rome's refusal to let the migrant-rescue ship Aquarius dock in an Italian port at the weekend. Rome demanded an apology after the French government accused it of cynicism and irresponsibility over the case and there was speculation Conte's visit to Paris would be scrubbed unless this was forthcoming.