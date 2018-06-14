Rome

Conte in Paris Friday, lunch with Macron (2)

Leaders agree on need for new initiatives on migration

Conte in Paris Friday, lunch with Macron (2)

Rome, June 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will have a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday after the two leaders spoke on the telephone late on Wednesday and discussed the Aquarius case, the Italian government said on Thursday. "Italy and France must deepen bilateral and European cooperation for an effective migratory policy with the countries of origin and of transit, via better European management of the frontier and a mechanism of solidarity in taking responsibility of refugees," read a statement from the Italian premier's office. "Macron and Conte agreed that, in view of the European Council at the end of June, new initiatives to discuss together are needed. "To evoke these issues and the many dossiers of common interest, the (French) president and Prime Minister Conte will meet in Paris on Friday for a working lunch followed by a press conference".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Messina, confermato il ballottaggio / Video

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

Agguato agli amanti: la Polizia riproduce la scena del crimine

di Francesco Tiziano

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

Cade da impalcatura, morto un operaio

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33