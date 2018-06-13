Sky, Perform get TV soccer rights - Preziosi (3)

Milan, June 13 - Sky and British-based sports media group Perform have obtained TV broadcasting rights on Serie A soccer matches over the next three seasons, Genoa Chairman Enrico Preziosi said Wednesday. Mediaset dropped out of the bidding process kicked off by the Italian Serie A League for the 2018-2021 season rights, according to the sources. The new bidding round was organized after a contract giving the rights to Spanish multimedia group Mediapro was cancelled in May by a Milan judge who ruled that it breached anti-trust regulations. The contract had been challenged by Sky's Italian subsidiary. Matches for the Serie A 2018 season were broadcast by Sky's Italian arm and Mediaset's pay-Tv arm Premium. The League is expected to assign the rights by the end of the day.