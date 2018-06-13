Milan

Sky, Perform get TV soccer rights - Preziosi (3)

Mediaset dropped out

Sky, Perform get TV soccer rights - Preziosi (3)

Milan, June 13 - Sky and British-based sports media group Perform have obtained TV broadcasting rights on Serie A soccer matches over the next three seasons, Genoa Chairman Enrico Preziosi said Wednesday. Mediaset dropped out of the bidding process kicked off by the Italian Serie A League for the 2018-2021 season rights, according to the sources. The new bidding round was organized after a contract giving the rights to Spanish multimedia group Mediapro was cancelled in May by a Milan judge who ruled that it breached anti-trust regulations. The contract had been challenged by Sky's Italian subsidiary. Matches for the Serie A 2018 season were broadcast by Sky's Italian arm and Mediaset's pay-Tv arm Premium. The League is expected to assign the rights by the end of the day.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 60enne

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 63enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33